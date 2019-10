Marine Minute

I’m Private First Class Garrett Gillespie with your Marine Minute.





The Marine Corps recently released a new MARADMIN. THE MARINE CORPS ANNOUNCED THE NEW MONETARY INCENTIVE OPTIONS FOR SPECIAL DUTY ASSIGNMENT AND TYPE-ONE SCREENABLE BILLETS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021. MARADMIN 438/19 APPLIES FOR ACTIVE DUTY MARINES, WHO VOLUNTEER FOR THESE BILLETS.



MONETARY INCENTIVE PACKAGES FOR VOLUNTEERS ARE GENERALLY LARGER THAN THOSE AVAILABLE TO NON-VOLUNTEERS. FOR EXAMPLE, RECRUITER VOLUNTEERS MAY CHOOSE BETWEEN 653 DOLLARS PER MONTH; 375 DOLLARS PER MONTH PLUS A 10,000 DOLLAR LUMP SUM; OR 150 DOLLARS PER MONTH PLUS A 17,000 DOLLAR LUMP SUM. WHERE AS RECRUITERS THAT ARE NON-VOLUNTEERS MAY CHOOSE BETWEEN 375 DOLLARS PER MONTH; OR 150 DOLLARS PER MONTH PLUS A 7,000 DOLLAR LUMP SUM. Marines meeting the eligibility criteria will begin to receive incentive pay, to include any lump sum payments, within 30 days of their SDA or T1 screenable billet join date, following course graduation and awarding of additional MOS.



That’s it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to marines.mil.