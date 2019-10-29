(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MSG Mic d Up-Protect Your Instagram From Hackers

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Briana Cespedes 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    October is National Cyber Security Awareness month. In this episode, A1C Heather Vasquez talks with A1C Kyle Keaton from the 87th Communications Squadron about securing your online social media presence (including Instagram and Facebook) and how to identify phishing emails form people looking to steal your personal information.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSG Mic d Up-Protect Your Instagram From Hackers, by A1C Briana Cespedes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL
    Cyber Awareness Month
    87 ABW PA
    MSG Mic'd Up

