    THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 01 - The Starfish and The Spider

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2019

    Audio by George Maurer 

    American Forces Radio Network

    Rod A. Beckstrom, author of "The Starfish and the Spider: The Unstoppable Power of Leaderless Organizations," explores the challenges and advantages of leaderless organizations. If you cut off a spider’s head, it dies; if you cut off a starfish’s leg it grows a new one, and that leg can grow into an entirely new starfish. Traditional top-down organizations are like spiders, but now starfish organizations are changing the face of business and the world. In the wake of 9/11, Beckstrom was appointed as the founding Director of the U.S. National Cybersecurity Center and a Senior Advisor to the Director of National Intelligence as the U.S. military sought new strategies to fight an unprecedented enemy. His book resides on the professional reading lists of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. Hosted by George Maurer, Ed.S. A production of the American Forces Radio Network and the Defense Media Activity.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 01 - The Starfish and The Spider, by George Maurer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    leadership
    DoD
    podcast
    9/11
    terrorism
    Defense Department
    military
    Rod A. Beckstrom

