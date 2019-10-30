THE LEADERSHIP LIST - Episode 01 - The Starfish and The Spider

Rod A. Beckstrom, author of "The Starfish and the Spider: The Unstoppable Power of Leaderless Organizations," explores the challenges and advantages of leaderless organizations. If you cut off a spider’s head, it dies; if you cut off a starfish’s leg it grows a new one, and that leg can grow into an entirely new starfish. Traditional top-down organizations are like spiders, but now starfish organizations are changing the face of business and the world. In the wake of 9/11, Beckstrom was appointed as the founding Director of the U.S. National Cybersecurity Center and a Senior Advisor to the Director of National Intelligence as the U.S. military sought new strategies to fight an unprecedented enemy. His book resides on the professional reading lists of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. Hosted by George Maurer, Ed.S. A production of the American Forces Radio Network and the Defense Media Activity.