    Longevity Ceremony honors employees

    Longevity Ceremony honors employees

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    10.29.2019

    Audio by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz conducted a ceremony honoring the duty, loyalty and commitment of about 30 Baumholder Military Community employees, both German and American, Oct. 29. Jason Tudor, USAG RP Public Affairs, reports.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2019
    Date Posted: 10.30.2019 05:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61109
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107386925.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist USAG Rheinland-Pflaz Public Affairs
    Album Ceremony honors longevity of German and American employees
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Longevity Ceremony honors employees, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    radio
    Europe
    recognition
    Kaiserslautern
    Baumholder
    audio
    AFN Europe
    Rheinland-Pfalz

    • LEAVE A COMMENT