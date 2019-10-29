USAG Rheinland-Pfalz conducted a ceremony honoring the duty, loyalty and commitment of about 30 Baumholder Military Community employees, both German and American, Oct. 29. Jason Tudor, USAG RP Public Affairs, reports.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2019 05:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61109
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107386925.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|USAG Rheinland-Pflaz Public Affairs
|Album
|Ceremony honors longevity of German and American employees
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Longevity Ceremony honors employees, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT