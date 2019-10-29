I’m Private First Class Garrett Gillespie with your Marine Minute.
Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps recently spoke to Marines at Marine
Corps Air Station Yuma about upcoming changes to the Marine Corps' policy on promotions and reenlistment's.
"We live in a complex environment right now, and if we promote too fast we
promote people out of the opportunity to gain experience. You're gonna see,
probably coming up at the first of the year, the minimum time in service to
promotion to Sergeant is 48 months. We cannot afford to lose about 30% of
our Sergeants every single year which speeds up Corporals to promotions to
Sergeants. Because we need Sergeants on Flight lines, we need Sergeants in
front of squads, we need Sergeants doing what Sergeants are supposed to do
and we need Corporals to gain experience. Corporal's need the opportunity to
be Corporals before they're Sergeants."
Additional changes include, Tier 1 Marines can reenlist up to a year earlier and reenlistment approval for most first-termers has been delegated to Major Subordinate Commands.
That’s it for your Marine Minute. for more news around the Corps go to marines.mil.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2019 16:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61104
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107385039.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|US
