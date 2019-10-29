Marine Minute

Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps recently spoke to Marines at Marine

Corps Air Station Yuma about upcoming changes to the Marine Corps' policy on promotions and reenlistment's.





"We live in a complex environment right now, and if we promote too fast we



promote people out of the opportunity to gain experience. You're gonna see,



probably coming up at the first of the year, the minimum time in service to



promotion to Sergeant is 48 months. We cannot afford to lose about 30% of



our Sergeants every single year which speeds up Corporals to promotions to



Sergeants. Because we need Sergeants on Flight lines, we need Sergeants in



front of squads, we need Sergeants doing what Sergeants are supposed to do



and we need Corporals to gain experience. Corporal's need the opportunity to



be Corporals before they're Sergeants."





Additional changes include, Tier 1 Marines can reenlist up to a year earlier and reenlistment approval for most first-termers has been delegated to Major Subordinate Commands.



