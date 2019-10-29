(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.29.2019

    Audio by Pfc. Garrett Gillespie 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I’m Private First Class Garrett Gillespie with your Marine Minute.


    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps recently spoke to Marines at Marine
    Corps Air Station Yuma about upcoming changes to the Marine Corps' policy on promotions and reenlistment's.


    "We live in a complex environment right now, and if we promote too fast we

    promote people out of the opportunity to gain experience. You're gonna see,

    probably coming up at the first of the year, the minimum time in service to

    promotion to Sergeant is 48 months. We cannot afford to lose about 30% of

    our Sergeants every single year which speeds up Corporals to promotions to

    Sergeants. Because we need Sergeants on Flight lines, we need Sergeants in

    front of squads, we need Sergeants doing what Sergeants are supposed to do

    and we need Corporals to gain experience. Corporal's need the opportunity to

    be Corporals before they're Sergeants."


    Additional changes include, Tier 1 Marines can reenlist up to a year earlier and reenlistment approval for most first-termers has been delegated to Major Subordinate Commands.

    That’s it for your Marine Minute. for more news around the Corps go to marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2019
    Date Posted: 10.29.2019 16:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61104
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107385039.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by PFC Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    reenlistment
    Time in service
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT