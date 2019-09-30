(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Command Senior Enlisted Leader Chat Podcast

    Command Senior Enlisted Leader Chat Podcast

    DJIBOUTI

    09.30.2019

    Audio by Senior Airman Codie Trimble 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns, Command Senior Enlisted Leader assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, is back for episode two of his monthly "CSEL Chat" podcast with U.S. Navy Cmdr. Nik Fialka, also assigned to CJTF-HOA. The monthly chat will feature guests from across Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti discussing leadership and service member development.

