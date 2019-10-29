Pacific Pulse: 29 October 2019

On this Pacific Pulse, USS Antietam is underway, Navy and Marine Corps leaders meet in Yokosuka, and Pacific Air Forces Airmen train with their Philippines counterparts.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2019 19:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61090
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107381041.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
