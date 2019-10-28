Today's story: The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle lands successfully after more than 2 years in orbit.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2019 13:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61081
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107379883.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 28 October 2019, by SrA Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT