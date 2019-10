Marine Minute

I'm Private First Class Garrett Gillespie with your Marine Minute



.





MISSION FIRST, MARINES ALWAYS. WHAT EXACTLY DOES THAT MEAN? WHO BETTER TO TELL YOU THAN THE SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE MARINE CORPS









”MY GOAL BEING THE SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE MARINE CORPS, IS TO BE ABLE TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ALL MARINES AND THEIR FAMILIES AND MAKE SURE WE MAINTAIN AND SUSTAIN OUR WAR FIGHTING PROWESS AND OUR ABILITY TO PERSEVERE AND OVERCOME AND ADAPT IN ANY SITUATION. NO PIECE OF EQUIPMENT, NO SPECIFIC M.O.S., NO NEW SKILL IS GOING TO MAKE US SUCCESSFUL IN THE BATTLEFIELD WITHOUT FIRST AND FOR MOST BEING ABLE TO LEAD, ACCOMPLISH THE MISSION, AND TAKE CARE OF THOSE MARINES THAT ARE IN OUR CHARGE. SO, TO ME MISSION FIRST, MARINES ALWAYS, IS SIMPLY RESTATING MISSION ACCOMPLISHMENT AND TROOP WELFARE. HOWEVER, I THINK SOMETIMES WE GET THE TWO BACKWARDS. NO MATTER WHAT IT IS THAT WERE TASKED TO DO AS MARINES, THAT'S WHAT WERE REQUIRED TO DO, ACCOMPLISH THE MISSION. ITS ALWAYS MISSION FIRST. TAKING CARE OF YOUR MARINES AND ACCOMPLISHING THAT MISSION IS WHAT WE DO EACH AND EVERYDAY AS LEADERS.”



