    Rock or Something - Breast cancer awareness Month

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    10.21.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Patrick Kirby 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    A rock or something podcast's October podcast about breast cancer awarness month. Our guests were CSM Mechkowski and Capt. Oliver. Hosted by Spc. Lynnwood Thomas.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2019
    Date Posted: 10.24.2019 06:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Camp Bondsteel
    Podcast
    KFOR
    Breast Cancer Awareness
    Breast Cancer
    Kosovo
    KFOR 26

    Rock or Something - Breast cancer awareness Month