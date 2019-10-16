(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 18 – Project Nexus

    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 18 – Project Nexus

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2019

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Robert Guest 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Welcome to episode #18 of the Developing Mach-21 Airmen podcast! In this pod, Captain Kyle Palko chats with 2nd Lt. Robert Guest about Project Nexus, an AETC Integrated Technology Detachment and AFWERX-Austin collaboration that is testing one way to fuel technology problem-solving efforts for Airmen across the Air Force. Capt. Palko, the Project NEXUS project manager, talks about the three test groups of Airmen, or cohorts. All Airmen are being taught software design by contracted, tech-bootcamp-style companies. Each Airman also focuses on either data science, software design, or user experience/user interface design. Capt. Palko goes in-depth on the types of problems that Project Nexus is aiming to solve. Some are specific, like one cohort’s capstone project to create a mobile app for instructor pilots to grade students in-flight. Others are more about changing culture and enabling Airmen to solve problems using data science and software organically, at their home units, aligning with larger Air Force goals such as revitalizing squadrons. 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2019
    Date Posted: 10.23.2019 15:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61034
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107365961.mp3
    Length: 00:36:52
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 18 – Project Nexus, by 2nd Lt. Robert Guest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Technology
    Innovation
    Revitalizing Squadrons
    Mach-21 Airmen Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Developing Mach-21 Airmen - Epi 18 – Project Nexus