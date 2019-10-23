(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Leaders Corner - Episode 1

    The Leaders Corner - Episode 1

    UNITED STATES

    10.23.2019

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jerimiah Richardson 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    The Leaders Corner is the official Podcast of the U.S. Army Reserve. In this Podcast Command Sergeant Major Ted Copeland has an in-depth conversation about refining the Non-Commissioned Officer Corps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2019
    Date Posted: 10.23.2019 13:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61030
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107365549.mp3
    Length: 00:31:17
    Artist USARC Public Affairs
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Leaders Corner - Episode 1, by SFC Jerimiah Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Drill
    NCO
    podcast
    radio show
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Non Commissioned Officer
    USARC
    Command Sergeant Major
    Army Reserve
    Army
    Army Values
    United States Army Reserve Command
    Battle Assembly
    Drill and Ceremony
    roots
    Ted Copeland
    Blue Book

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    The Leaders Corner - Episode 1