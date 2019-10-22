(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    10.22.2019

    Audio by Pfc. Garrett Gillespie 

    I’M Private First Class GARRETT GILLESPIE WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.

    Marines completed the eighth iteration of Marine Rotational Force Darwin, a six-month rotation in Australia’s Northern Territory. Marine Rotational Force Darwin is designed to increase compatibility with the Australian Defense Force, engage with regional partners and allies, and provide deployable forces capable of responding to crises within the Indo-Pacific region, at any given time. During the six months, both militaries executed more than a dozen bilateral, and multilateral training activities at locations across the entirety of Northern Australia, as well as throughout the region with neighboring partners and allies such as New Zealand, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and many more along the way. The exercises helped prepare both militaries to respond to high-end threats. Marine Corps Colonel Russ Boyce said quote “these activities enhanced their combined capabilities, and ultimately improved their ability to respond to crises as a united, international team,” end quote. He also noted that this year’s rotation was a tremendous success.


    THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.

