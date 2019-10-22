(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 22 October 19

    Air Force Radio News 22 October 19

    UNITED STATES

    10.22.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Airmen and Soldiers practice the Agile Combat Employment concept of operations during Polar Force 20-1

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2019
    Date Posted: 10.22.2019 14:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 61007
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107360678.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 22 October 19, by SSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ACE
    Polar Force
    Air Force Radio News
    Concept of Operations
    AFRN
    Agile Combat Employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Air Force Radio News 22 October 19