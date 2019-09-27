The Pillars 81 – Resiliency in the 306th Intelligence Squadron

Maj. (Dr.) Reed, wing psychologist/Surgeon General, Maj. Matt, wing chaplain, 363d Intelligence Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing, 16th Air Force, continue the podcast, "The Pillars," with an episode on the road with members of the 306th Intelligence Squadron, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.



On each episode, the 363d ISR Wing Airmen Resilience Team finds a brief resilience topic, so you can practically fix any potential roadblocks you encounter, and finish a better wingman, Airman, and leader! Previous podcast topics include: Personal Growth, Goals, Sleep, Caffeine, Morning Routines, Meditation, and Relationships. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes, and YouTube.