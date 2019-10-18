U.S. Air Force Colonel Laurel "Buff" Burkel (Ret.) spoke to airmen on Ramstein Air Base about resiliency, Oct. 18, 2019. After a helicopter crash left her with a broken neck, the path to rehabilitation was not easy. She credits those close to her with helping her along the way.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2019 03:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|61001
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107359943.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN , RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ramstein All Call - Radio, by PV2 David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT