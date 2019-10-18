(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ramstein All Call - Radio

    RAMSTEIN , RP, GERMANY

    10.18.2019

    Audio by Pvt. David Cordova 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Laurel "Buff" Burkel (Ret.) spoke to airmen on Ramstein Air Base about resiliency, Oct. 18, 2019. After a helicopter crash left her with a broken neck, the path to rehabilitation was not easy. She credits those close to her with helping her along the way.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2019
    Date Posted: 10.23.2019 03:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2019
    Location: RAMSTEIN , RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein All Call - Radio, by PV2 David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Buff #AllCall #Ramstein

