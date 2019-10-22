In the Philippines, U.S. Sailors and Marines participate in Exercise KAMANDAG 3, service members aboard USS Wasp perform naval integration training and in Hawaii the Navy's Mobile User Objective System has completed a series of tests and evaluation events with soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2019 21:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60989
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107358011.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: October 22, 2019, by SSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
