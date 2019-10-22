(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: October 22, 2019

    Pacific Pulse: October 22, 2019

    JAPAN

    10.22.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    Media Center - Japan

    In the Philippines, U.S. Sailors and Marines participate in Exercise KAMANDAG 3, service members aboard USS Wasp perform naval integration training and in Hawaii the Navy's Mobile User Objective System has completed a series of tests and evaluation events with soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2019
    Date Posted: 10.21.2019 21:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60989
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107358011.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: October 22, 2019, by SSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Wasp
    philippines
    MUOS
    KAMANDAG 3
    naval intergration training

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Pacific Pulse: October 22, 2019