MARINES AND SAILORS FROM THE BOXER AMPHIBIOUS READY GROUP AND 11TH MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT, COMPLETED THEIR PARTICIPATION IN COOPORATION AFLOAT READINESS AND TRAINING, IN BRUNEI, OCTOBER 20TH. BRUNEI IS LOCATED TO THE SOUTH WEST OF THE PHILIPPINES IN THE SOUTH CHINA SEA. THE MAIN PURPOSE OF THIS EXCERCISE WAS TO PROMOTE INTEGRATION BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS AND THE ROYAL BRUNEI ARMED FORCES. THEY FOCUSED ON SMALL UNIT COHESION BY CONDUCTING URBAN AND JUNGLE WARFARE TRAINING. THE TRAINING EXERCISED THEIR AMPHIBIOUS CAPABILITY AND ALLOWED THE MARINES AND SAILORS TO EXCHANGE KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND INFORMATION WITH THE ROYAL BRUNEI ARMED FORCES TO ENHANCE INDIVIDUAL AND TEAM CAPABILITIES. BY CONDUCTING SUCH TRAINING, BOTH ARMED FORCES INTEGRATE DOWN TO THE LOWEST LEVELS, BRINGING THEM CLOSER. MARINES WERE ABLE TO BENEFIT FROM ONE-ON-ONE INTERACTIONS WITH AN IMPORTANT REGIONAL PARTNER. MARINES ARE ALWAYS READY, TO BE THE FIRST TO FIGHT.







