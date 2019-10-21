Bahrain Beat: U.S. Naval Branch Health Clinic Bahrain Holds Flu Shot Exercise

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 21, 2019) U.S. Naval Branch Health Clinic Bahrain recently held a flu shot exercise for U.S. active duty military members on Oct. 16 as part of a base-wide effort toward medical readiness. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon Smith reports from AFN Bahrain.