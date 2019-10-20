(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bahrain Beat: Passport Fair

    Bahrain Beat: Passport Fair

    BAHRAIN

    10.20.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher OGrady 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 8, 2019) Graham McDonald, Vice Counsel of the U.S Embassy in Bahrain, talks about the passport fair and the importance of having a passport. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher M. O'Grady reports from AFN Bahrain.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2019
    Date Posted: 10.21.2019 02:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2019
    Location: BH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Passport Fair, by PO3 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain
    US Embassy
    Passport fair

    Bahrain Beat: Passport Fair