Today's story: Chief Master Sergeant Colon-Lopez will be the first Airmen to serve as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Joint Chiefs of Staff
|10.18.2019
|10.18.2019 13:29
|Newscasts
This work, Air Force Radio News 21 October 2019, by SSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
