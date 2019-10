Marine Minute

I’M CORPORAL BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.





SERVICE MEMBERS FROM THE PHILIPPINES AND THE UNITED STATES CONDUCT A SMALL ARMS LIVE FIRE ACTIVITY DURING EXERCISE KAMANDAG 3 AT FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES, OCT. 13-14. U.S. MARINE 1ST LIEUTENANT ZACHERY VOGT, SCOUT SNIPER PLATOON COMMANDER, HAD THIS TO SAY,



“KIND OF THE GOAL THAT I HAVE HERE IS TO CONTINUE TO BUILD OUR FRIENDSHIPS. WE’VE ALREADY MET A LOT OF GUYS THAT ARE REALLY SAVVY AND WE’VE BEEN ABLE TO BUILD A STRONG PARTNERSHIP WITH THEM. AS I CONTINUE TO TRAIN MY MARINES ALONGSIDE THE PHILIPPINOS, I’VE BEEN ABLE TO LEARN THINGS FROM THEIR LIEUTENANTS, AND THEIR CAPTAIN, AS WELL AS MY MARINES HAVE BEEN ABLE TO LEARN SOME THINGS FROM THE PHILIPPINOS AS WELL.”



AND HIS COUNTERPART FROM THE PHILIPPINE MARINES 1ST LIEUTENANT LANCE DY ADDED THIS,



“THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST LEARNING EXPERIENCES WE COULD HOPE TO HAVE. SHARING STORIES, COMBAT OR OTHERWISE, IT JUST REALLY GIVES US A BETTER PERSPECTIVE OF HOW LIFE IS ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE GLOBE. WE’RE JUST REALLY DAMN PROUD TO BE WORKING WITH ONE OF THE MOST ELITE FORCES IN THE WORLD.”



THAT’S IS FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.