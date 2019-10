Marine Minute

I’M CORPORAL NATHAN HALL WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



IMPROVISE, ADAPT AND OVERCOME, THAT'S JUST WHAT ONE MARINE DID.



STAFF SERGEANT ELISSA PEDELTY RECENTLY RECEIVED THE NAVY AND MARINE CORPS ACHIEVEMENT MEDAL FOR HER WINNING IDEA IN DESIGNING AN ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL UNIT DUCT COVER AT MAKERSPACE, ABOARD CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA. MAKERSPACE IS AN INNOVATION CHALLENGE WHERE MARINES AND SAILORS WITH SKILLS IN COMPUTERS, MACHINING, TECHNOLOGY, SCIENCE, DIGITAL ART, ELECTRONIC ART, AND MANY MORE CAN SUBMIT INNOVATIVE IDEAS TO DESIGN. MAKERSPACE ALLOWS THE CULTURE TO EXPLORE NEW IDEAS TO IMPROVE POLICIES, PROCEDURE OR PRODUCTS THAT WOULD HELP IMPROVE BOTH THEIR LOCAL UNITS OR THE MARINE CORPS AS A WHOLE. ONE FAMOUS EXAMPLE OF INVENTIONS THAT MARINES HAVE BROUGHT FORWARD INCLUDES THE GUNSHOT WOUND CLOTTING POUCH FOR SAPI PLATE CARRIERS CREATED BY CORPORAL MATTHEW LONG.



THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL