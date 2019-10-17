(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 17 October 2019

    UNITED STATES

    10.17.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Barbara Barrett is the 25th Secretary of the Air Force following a confirmation vote in the U.S. Senate.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2019
    Date Posted: 10.17.2019 10:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 17 October 2019, by SSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SECAF
    Secretary of the Air Force
    Air Force Radio News
    AFRN
    Barbara Barrett

    Air Force Radio News 17 October 2019