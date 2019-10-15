Bahrain Beat: WIC Program

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.



MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 15, 2019) WIC Overseas counselor Selena Parker discusses NSA Bahrain's WIC program with us in the studio during the Morning Show. MC1(AW) Jesse Sharpe reports from AFN Bahrain