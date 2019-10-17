Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain Proclamation Ceremony for Domestic Violence Prevention Month

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.





MANAMA, Bahrain (October 17, 2019) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain’s Commanding Officer, Captain Greg Smith held a Proclamation Ceremony in recognition of Domestic Violence Prevention Month. Ms. Debra Anthony from the Fleet and Family Support Center shares her expertise on the topic. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.