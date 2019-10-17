(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain Proclamation Ceremony for Domestic Violence Prevention Month

    Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain Proclamation Ceremony for Domestic Violence Prevention Month

    BAHRAIN

    10.17.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Sylvia Nealy 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.


    MANAMA, Bahrain (October 17, 2019) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain’s Commanding Officer, Captain Greg Smith held a Proclamation Ceremony in recognition of Domestic Violence Prevention Month. Ms. Debra Anthony from the Fleet and Family Support Center shares her expertise on the topic. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sylvia Nealy reports from AFN Bahrain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2019
    Date Posted: 10.17.2019 02:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60946
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107342788.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain Proclamation Ceremony for Domestic Violence Prevention Month, by PO1 Sylvia Nealy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    NSA Bahrain
    FFSC NSA Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    Bahrain Beat: NSA Bahrain Proclamation Ceremony for Domestic Violence Prevention Month