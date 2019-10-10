The United States Air Force Security Forces are the ground defense force and military police service of the US Air Force. Instructors from the 435th Security Forces Squadron Regional Training center tested 20 students on basic fundamental skills they learned throughout the training including troop leading procedures, mounted and dismounted tactics. U.S. Air Force SSgt Taylor Sutton tells us the importance of the training.
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2019 03:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60930
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107339430.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 435th Security Forces Training Radio, by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT