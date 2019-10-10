(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    435th Security Forces Training Radio

    435th Security Forces Training Radio

    GERMANY

    10.10.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    The United States Air Force Security Forces are the ground defense force and military police service of the US Air Force. Instructors from the 435th Security Forces Squadron Regional Training center tested 20 students on basic fundamental skills they learned throughout the training including troop leading procedures, mounted and dismounted tactics. U.S. Air Force SSgt Taylor Sutton tells us the importance of the training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2019
    Date Posted: 10.17.2019 03:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60930
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107339430.mp3
    Length: 00:00:44
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 435th Security Forces Training Radio, by SGT Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    435th Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    435th Security Forces Training Radio