Bahrain Beat: Domestic Violence Prevention Month

This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 "The Eagle".





MANAMA, Bahrain (October 02, 2019) Our station continued to promote awareness for Domestic Violence Prevention Month. Ms. Carla Forte, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and a Licensed Addictions Specialist at the Fleet and Family Support Center discussed her expertise on the matter. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain.