    Bahrain Beat: Domestic Violence Prevention Month

    BAHRAIN

    10.02.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Destiny Cheek 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.


    MANAMA, Bahrain (October 02, 2019) Our station continued to promote awareness for Domestic Violence Prevention Month. Ms. Carla Forte, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and a Licensed Addictions Specialist at the Fleet and Family Support Center discussed her expertise on the matter. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2019
    Date Posted: 10.16.2019 06:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60926
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107339180.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat: Domestic Violence Prevention Month, by PO2 Destiny Cheek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    NSA Bahrain FFSC

    Bahrain Beat: Domestic Violence Prevention Month