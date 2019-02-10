This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (October 02, 2019) Our station continued to promote awareness for Domestic Violence Prevention Month. Ms. Carla Forte, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and a Licensed Addictions Specialist at the Fleet and Family Support Center discussed her expertise on the matter. Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Destiny Cheek reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2019 06:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60926
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107339180.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat: Domestic Violence Prevention Month, by PO2 Destiny Cheek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
