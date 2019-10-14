The U.S. shows support for the 2019 Seoul Aerospace Exhibition and an opening ceremony is held for KAMANDAG 3.
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2019 20:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60920
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107338481.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 14 October, 2019, by SA Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT