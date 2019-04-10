(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CCAF Interview - Celebrity Anthony Melchiorri

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Quay Drawdy and Senior Airman Francisco Melendez-Espinosa

    Air University Public Affairs

    Celebrity Anthony Melchiorri receives an interview regarding his time in service of the United States Air Force. The Community College of the Air Force conducted the interview, hoping to gain insight on Melchiorri's enlistment.

