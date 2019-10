Marine minute

I’M CORPORAL BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.





U.S. SERVICE MEMBERS WITH TASK FORCE SAN FRANCISCO, ALONG WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY AGENCIES, PARTICIPATED IN THE DEFENSE SUPPORT TO CIVIL AUTHORITIES EXERCISE, DURING SAN FRANCISCO FLEET WEEK 2019. SAN FRANCISCO FLEET WEEK ALLOWS THE MARINE CORPS TO SHARE THEIR CRISIS RESPONSE SKILLS WITH CIVIL AUTHORITIES, IMPROVING EMERGENCY RESPONSE CAPABILITIES.



1ST LIEUTENANT CHRISTIE FARMER, THE COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER OF COMBAT LOGISTICS BATTALION 15, 1ST MARINE LOGISTICS GROUP, HAD THIS TO SAY “WE HAVE ALL BRANCHES PRESENT HERE TODAY, WE’RE INTEGRATING WITH EACH OTHER AND INTEROPERABILITY IS A BIG KEY FACTOR FOR US, AS WELL AS INTEGRATING IN WITH THE CIVILIANS. WE DO HAVE CERTAIN TACTICAL ASSETS THAT ARE CAPABLE OF HELPING REMOVE WHAT THIS YEAR’S THEME IS RUBBLE REMOVAL. WE HAVE OUR BULLDOZERS, WE HAVE CERTAIN M-T-V-Rs, DUMP TRUCKS, THINGS LIKE THAT ON DISPLAY THAT WOULD COME IN TO USE FOR HELPING REMOVE THE DEBRIS FOR THINGS LIKE AN EARTHQUAKE” (:27)





THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.