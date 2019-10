Marine Minute

I’M CORPORAL BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



THE MARINE CORPS IS ALWAYS PUSHING FORWARD AND ADVANCING IN ONE WAY OR ANOTHER. BUT IT IS IMPORTANT TO LOOK BACK, REMEMBER, AND HONOR THOSE THAT CAME BEFORE US.



MARINES WITH MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON, D.C. PAY A FINAL TRIBUTE TO COL. PHILLIP L. HARRINGTON AT ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VIRGINIA, OCT. 10th. HARRINGTON EARNED MANY MILITARY DECORATIONS. IN VIETNAM HARRINGTON SERVED BY FLYING CH-46 HELICOPTERS. HE WAS SHOT DOWN 3 SEPARATE TIMES AND ON THE THIRD TIME WAS INJURED, THUS EARNING THE PURPLE HEART. HE WAS ALSO AWARDED THE DISTINGUISHED FLYING CROSS FOR HEROISM. OTHER AWARDS INCLUDE THE DEFENSE SUPERIOR SERVICE MEDAL, THE LEGION OF MERIT WITH A GOLD STAR, 5 AIR MEDALS, AND SEVERAL OTHERS. HE RETIRED FROM MARINE CORPS ACTIVE DUTY IN 1988, AFTER 31 YEARS OF SERVICE. HE PASSED AWAY ON MAY 19, 2019 AT THE AGE OF 79. SEMPER FIDELIS SIR.



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.