    Chad Border Control Training: Radio News Piece

    CHAD

    07.30.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Douglas Parker  

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    Chadian Special Anti-Terrorism Group trainees practice approaching a vehicle in order to search and detain the driver during patrol stops as part of a border patrol exercise led by the U.S. Regionally Aligned Force (RAF) from Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 30, 2019. The U.S. continues to support its African partners in maintaining stability in the region and protecting against threats to their citizens and sovereignty.

    00:04;23 - SFC Matthew Williams

    00:15;25 - Maj Rob Morris

    Africa
    Chad

    Chad Border Control Training: Radio News Piece