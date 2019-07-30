Chad Border Control Training: Radio News Piece

Chadian Special Anti-Terrorism Group trainees practice approaching a vehicle in order to search and detain the driver during patrol stops as part of a border patrol exercise led by the U.S. Regionally Aligned Force (RAF) from Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 30, 2019. The U.S. continues to support its African partners in maintaining stability in the region and protecting against threats to their citizens and sovereignty.



00:04;23 - SFC Matthew Williams



00:15;25 - Maj Rob Morris