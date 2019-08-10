U.S. Army Capt. Monique Franklin talks about the importance of getting a flu shot this season.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.10.2019 09:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60849
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107326206.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flu Vaccine, by SGT Casey Dinnison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT