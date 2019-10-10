Bahrain Beat: Ask the Therapist - Alcohol Misuse

MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 10, 2019) Ms. Carla Forte spoke about alcohol misuse during our weekly show "Ask the Therapist." Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Collop reports from AFN Bahrain.