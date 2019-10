Marine Minute

I’M CORPORAL BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



COURAGE. ONE OF THE 3 CORE VALUES THAT ALL MARINES HOLD DEAR. BRENDAN BIALY WAS INVOLVED IN DISARMING AN ACTIVE SHOOTER IN HIS HOMETOWN OF CASTLE ROCK COLORADO IN MAY 2019, WHILE HE WAS IN THE DELAYED ENTRY PROGRAM. NOW PFC BIALY, HE GRADUATED BOOT CAMP FROM MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO SEPTEMBER 20TH. HE HAD THIS TO SAY.



"MY THOUGHTS ON BECOMING A MARINE WERE NOTHING BUT REINFORCED AFTER THE SHOOTING. WHAT I SAW THAT DAY WAS COMPLETE AND TOTAL MALEVOLENCE, OVERCOME BY GOOD. I LOST AN AMAZING PERSON. THE WORLD LOST AN AMAZING PERSON, KENDRICK CASTILLO. HOWEVER I SAW THAT BENEVOLENCE WON. LEGITIMATELY AND COMPLETELY WON IN THAT SITUATION. AND THROUGH JOINING THE MARINE CORPS I SAW AGAIN THAT THAT FOUNDATION THAT EVERYBODY HOPES WHAT THEY'RE GOING TO DO IN THAT SITUATION IS WHAT I DID. I WAS ONE OF THOSE PEOPLE. AND I ACTED THE WAY I HOPE I ACTED. SO WITH THAT UNDERSTANDING OF I HAVE SOME TYPE OF MORAL FOUNDATION I KNEW THAT GOING TO THE MARINES WOULD BUILD THAT FOUNDATION AS IT HAS NOW."

THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL