Bahrain Beat: Command Financial Specialist Course and Forum

MANAMA, Bahrain (Oct. 8, 2019) Twelve military members complete the Command Financial Specialists (CFS) course on NSA Bahrain and participate in the base-wide quarterly CFS forum. Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Shannon Smith reports from AFN Bahrain.