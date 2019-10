Marine Minute

WHO DOESN’T LOVE A GOOD SEQUEL. MARINES WITH MARINE WING SUPPORT SQUADRON 172 PREPARED FOR EXERCISE KAMANDAG 3 AT SUBIC BAY PHILIPPINES, OCTOBER 6TH.

U.S. FORCES HAVE BEEN PARTNERING WITH THE PHILIPPINES AND JAPAN FOR MANY YEARS, WORKING TOGETHER IN MANY AREAS TO UPHOLD OUR SHARED GOALS OF PEACE, STABILITY AND PROSPERITY IN THE INDO-PACIFIC REGION AND BEYOND. KAMANDAG 3 IS A PHILIPPINE-LED, BILATERAL EXERCISE WITH PARTICIPATION FROM JAPAN. DURING KAMANDAG, U.S. AND PHILIPPINE FORCES WILL CONDUCT AMPHIBIOUS OPERATIONS, LIVE-FIRE TRAINING, URBAN OPERATIONS, AVIATION OPERATIONS, AND COUNTERTERRORISM RESPONSE OPERATIONS. JAPANESE FORCES WILL TRAIN ALONGSIDE U.S. AND PHILIPPINE FORCES IN HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE AND DISASTER RELIEF MISSIONS.

KAMANDAG IS AN ACRONYM FOR THE FILIPINO PHRASE “KAAGAPAY NG MGA MANIRIGMA NG DAGAT” WHICH TRANSLATES TO “COOPERATION OF THE WARRIORS OF THE SEA,”



