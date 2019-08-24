(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    190824-N-JO162-1001

    190824-N-JO162-1001

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    08.24.2019

    Audio by Seaman Samantha Oblander 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    Residents of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay had the opportunity to get dressed up in their best 80's attire and jam out to some classic hits on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Marble Head Lanes 80's Night Cosmic Bowling Event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2019
    Date Posted: 10.08.2019 13:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60799
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107318404.mp3
    Length: 00:02:01
    Artist MC2 Kenneth Blair
    Year 2019
    Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 190824-N-JO162-1001, by SN Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    radio gtmo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio
  • Flag/Report Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT

    Flag Asset

    190824-N-JO162-1001