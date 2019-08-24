Residents of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay had the opportunity to get dressed up in their best 80's attire and jam out to some classic hits on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Marble Head Lanes 80's Night Cosmic Bowling Event.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2019 13:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60799
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107318404.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Artist
|MC2 Kenneth Blair
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 190824-N-JO162-1001, by SN Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT