191001-n-jo162-1001

On Saturday, September 28, 2019, residents of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay gathered at the Windjammer Ballroom to take part in the Oktoberfest celebration which offered German beverages, food, and a performance by Brian Brueggen and the Mississippi Valley Dutchmen.

