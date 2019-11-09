On Wednesday, September 11, 2019 residents of Naval Station Guantanamo gathered at the base chapel to honor and remember the events of September 11, 2001.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2019 13:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60794
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107318243.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 190911-N-LK932-1001, by PO3 Patrick Bauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT