Drones Radio Spot 2

OVER THE PAST TWO YEARS, U-S INSTALLATIONS IN JAPAN HAVE SEEN OVER 70 AIRSPACE INCURSIONS BY DRONES, POTENTIALLY THREATENING SAFETY AND DISRUPTING OPERATIONS. IF YOU SEE SOMETHING SUSPICIOUS, CONTACT YOUR FACILITY’S SECURITY OFFICE.

