    Drones Radio Spot 2

    JAPAN

    08.26.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Maxwell Gargas 

    Media Center - Japan

    OVER THE PAST TWO YEARS, U-S INSTALLATIONS IN JAPAN HAVE SEEN OVER 70 AIRSPACE INCURSIONS BY DRONES, POTENTIALLY THREATENING SAFETY AND DISRUPTING OPERATIONS. IF YOU SEE SOMETHING SUSPICIOUS, CONTACT YOUR FACILITY’S SECURITY OFFICE.
    Over the past 2 years, U.S. installations in Japan have seen over 70 airspace incursions by drones, potentially threatening safety and disrupting operations. If you see something suspicious, contact your facility's security office.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2019
    Date Posted: 10.08.2019 03:15
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drones Radio Spot 2, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Drones

    Drones Radio Spot 2