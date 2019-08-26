(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Drones Radio Spot 1

    JAPAN

    08.26.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Maxwell Gargas 

    Media Center - Japan

    Using drones, including model air crafts, are prohibited in many areas of Japan, so make sure to research where it is legal to fly. Visit the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism's website, mlit.go.jp , to learn more about drone policy in Japan.

    Date Taken: 08.26.2019
    Date Posted: 10.08.2019 03:15
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Drones Radio Spot 1, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Drones
    mlit.go.jp

    Drones Radio Spot 1