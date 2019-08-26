Using drones, including model air crafts, are prohibited in many areas of Japan, so make sure to research where it is legal to fly. Visit the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism's website, mlit.go.jp , to learn more about drone policy in Japan.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2019 03:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60782
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107317061.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Drones Radio Spot 1, by Cpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
