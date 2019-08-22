Don’t get your drone taken down by the law. You need permission to fly drones in certain areas of Japan from the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. Visit USFJ.mil or milt.go.jp to learn more!
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2019 02:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60780
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107316954.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fall of the Valkyrie Drones, by SSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
