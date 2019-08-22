(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fall of the Valkyrie Drones

    JAPAN

    08.22.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    Don’t get your drone taken down by the law. You need permission to fly drones in certain areas of Japan from the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. Visit USFJ.mil or milt.go.jp to learn more!

    drones
    drones in japan

    Fall of the Valkyrie Drones