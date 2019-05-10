AUDIO: Missing man, 3 children off Maine coast

Audio from communications with a missing man and 3 children 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 off of Kennebunkport, Maine. This case was suspended pending further information. (Coast Guard audio by Sector Northern New England)
