    AUDIO: Missing man, 3 children off Maine coast

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Audio from communications with a missing man and 3 children 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 off of Kennebunkport, Maine. This case was suspended pending further information. (Coast Guard audio by Sector Northern New England)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2019
    Date Posted: 10.07.2019 11:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60738
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107313225.mp3
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUDIO: Missing man, 3 children off Maine coast, by PO3 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    Maine
    New England
    audio
    D1
    Kennebunkport

