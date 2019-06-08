(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MSG Mic'd Up-A Day in the Life of the Honor Guard

    UNITED STATES

    08.06.2019

    Audio by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    A1C Vasquez and Tech. Sergeant Long talks to SrA Meghan Sylvia and A1C Francis Mazzola of the honor guard about their day-to-day lives and best experiences serving in the Air Force Honor Guard at JB MDL.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2019
    Date Posted: 10.07.2019 16:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60729
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107313024.mp3
    Length: 00:14:25
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSG Mic'd Up-A Day in the Life of the Honor Guard, by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL
    AMC
    87 ABW PA
    MSG Mic'd Up

