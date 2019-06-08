MSG Mic'd Up-A Day in the Life of the Honor Guard

A1C Vasquez and Tech. Sergeant Long talks to SrA Meghan Sylvia and A1C Francis Mazzola of the honor guard about their day-to-day lives and best experiences serving in the Air Force Honor Guard at JB MDL.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2019 16:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60729
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107313024.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:25
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
