Ms. Janis Doss, TSgt Justin Scott, and TSgt Christopher Long join new co-host and executive producer A1C Heather Vasquez and Lt Col Clark to talk about JB MDL Get Connected Clubs
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2019 16:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60726
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107313021.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:42
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MSG Mic'd Up-JB MDL Get Connected Clubs, by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT