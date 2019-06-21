(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MSG Mic'd Up-JB MDL Dorm Tips & Tricks

    MSG Mic'd Up-JB MDL Dorm Tips & Tricks

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2019

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    A1C Vasquez is back to discuss dorm tips & tricks! Don't skip this one if you are out of the dorms...these tips are for great for anyone at JB MDL!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2019
    Date Posted: 10.07.2019 16:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 60725
    Filename: 1910/DOD_107313020.mp3
    Length: 00:15:47
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSG Mic'd Up-JB MDL Dorm Tips & Tricks, by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL
    AMC
    87 ABW PA
    MSG Mic'd Up

    MSG Mic'd Up-JB MDL Dorm Tips & Tricks