Lt Col Clark and MSgt Haun talk about Innovation at JBMDL: MSG 2020+, Infinity Spark, and JB MDL Innovation Challenge
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2019 15:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60722
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107313014.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:58
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MSG Mic'd Up-Innoavtion at JB MDL, by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT