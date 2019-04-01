Lt Col Clark and Col Washington start off discussing the latest news from the 87 MSG: 2018 Annual Award Winner, JB MDL Decennial Celebration, and the JB MDL Innovation Challenge. Then they talk about the plan to set a world record for mentoring hours.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2019 15:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|60719
|Filename:
|1910/DOD_107313011.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:01
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MSG Mic'd Up-Month of Mentoring, by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
